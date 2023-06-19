Flood damaged West Highland Line reopens after repairs
The West Highland Line between Fort William and Crianlarich has reopened following repairs to parts of the railway damaged by flooding.
The Highlands were hit by thundery downpours last Monday and overnight into the following day.
Three sites along the West Highland Line were damaged, with one of the sections having to be rebuilt after 400 tonnes of material was swept away.
The line was reopened on Monday morning allowing services to resume.