Planners' greenlight for controversial Uist spaceport
- Published
Controversial plans for a spaceport in the Western Isles have been granted planning permission by councillors.
The islands' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has proposed building the launch facility at Scolpaig in North Uist.
The comhairle has received 244 individual public responses opposing the plans, including a petition with almost 1,000 signatures.
It has received only six supporting the project.
Concerns raised by objectors include the spaceport having a negative effect on the environment, landscape and tourism.
The comhairle's planning applications board unanimously granted permission this week. The proposal now has to go to the Scottish government for further scrutiny.
Local authority planning officials said it was anticipated the spaceport would bring benefits to the islands, including jobs.
The comhairle has been working on its plans for a number of years, and has previously faced strong opposition to the project.
It is one of a number of Scottish ventures to launch small satellites into space. Spaceports are under construction in Shetland and Sutherland in the Highlands.