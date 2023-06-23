Hot weather closes Caledonian Canal swing bridge
- Published
A swing bridge on the Caledonian Canal has been closed for a week due to problems cause by the hot weather.
High temperatures cause the metal to expand on Tomnahurich Bridge in Inverness.
It has been closed to road traffic since Friday 16 June. Vehicles are still able to cross the canal using the newer Torvean swing bridge.
The Highlands has experienced high temperatures and dry weather since the start of June.
A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: "We have been monitoring the weather closely and as a pre-emptive measure to minimise disruption a nearby diversion was put in place at Torvean Bridge.
"Our team are working with both Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland to resolve this issue with this historic asset."
Older swing bridges on the canal have been affected by heat expansion previously, but the problem typically last not longer than a day.