Memorial service to honour SNP icon Winnie Ewing
A memorial service will be held next month for SNP politician Winnie Ewing.
Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the 93-year-old former MP, MEP, and MSP died on Wednesday.
She became Scotland's first female parliamentarian after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday but her family confirmed a public memorial service will take place at Inverness Cathedral on 15 July.
Mrs Ewing's family thanked everyone who had sent messages of condolence and said all were welcome at next month's service.
A family spokesman said: "We have heard a myriad of anecdotes of happy experiences of Winnie over her long and successful time as MP, MEP and MSP.
"These have been of great comfort to the family."
Following her death, SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was "heartbroken that we have lost a shining light of our party".
He added: "No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.
"Her work over many decades - including in the UK, European and Scottish parliaments - shaped the modern nation we have today."
Warm tributes were also paid to Ms Ewing before the SNP's independence convention in Dundee on Saturday.
As well as serving in both the UK and Scottish Parliaments, she was also a member of the European Parliament from 1975 to 1999, becoming known as Madame Ecosse and being given the title Mother of the European Parliament.
In July 2001, she announced her intention to stand down as a list MSP for the Highlands and Islands ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections.
Mrs Ewing is survived by three children and four grandchildren.