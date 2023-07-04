UHI college merger approved by Scottish government
- Published
The Scottish government has approved the amalgamation of three colleges within the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network.
Colleges based in Thurso, Stornoway and Fort William will merge on 1 August to form UHI North, West and Hebrides.
The sites have been facing challenges around funding cuts and a declining demographic.
Online learning is a major feature of UHI, allowing centres miles apart to work together.
The merger involves 9,000 students and 600 staff.
UHI said the new college would provide skills in net zero decarbonisation, renewable energy, engineering and marine industries.
It also said it would be ideally placed to work with communities to develop Gaelic as an economic and social asset.
Principal designate Lydia Rohmer said: "UHI North, West and Hebrides has been more than two years in the planning and would not have been possible without the incredible teamwork of the principals, staff, students, and boards of management.
"I would also like to thank UHI and the Scottish Funding Council for their support throughout this process."
Scottish government ministers Graeme Dey and Jenny Gilruth approved the amalgamation.