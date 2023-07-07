Car service resumes on Corran ferry after repairs
A car ferry service has resumed on the Corran ferry route after repairs to the crossing's relief vessel.
Highland Council's MV Maid of Glencoul broke down on 28 June. An electrical issue delayed its return to service.
It had been operating in the place of main vessel MV Corran, which has been in dry dock since October for repairs.
The five-minute crossing of the Corran Narrows in Lochaber is the busiest single-vessel route in Scotland, with more than 270,000 cars each year.
A limited passenger-only service had been put in place while both vessels were out of action.
MV Corran is not expected to be available again until the middle of August.