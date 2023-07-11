Buyer sought for £25m cliff-top castle and estate
- Published
A 13-bedroom cliff-top castle and its 28,500-acre (11,533 ha) Highland estate have been put up for sale for offers over £25m.
Dunbeath Castle dates back to 1620 and was built on an ancient defensive site overlooking the Moray Firth.
Property agents Savills said the sale included 20 houses and cottages and four miles (6km) of coastline.
About 12 miles (19km) of river - from its source in hills to where it flows into the sea - is also included.
The castle and estate are 21 miles (34 km) south of Wick on the east Caithness coast.
The earliest parts of the castle have category A listed protection, but much of the castle was remodelled to a baronial fairy tale castle style in the 1860s.
Income for the site has come from grouse and pheasant shooting, fishing and a large sheep and cattle farm.
The castle is a private residence, but its gardens are available for hire for weddings.
It is the latest sale of a historic Highland country property.
The 20-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top Carbisdale Castle was sold after it was put on the market for offers over £1.2m.