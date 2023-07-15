Memorial celebrates 'radical spirit of Scotland' Winnie Ewing
Former first minister Alex Salmond has led tributes to SNP politician Winnie Ewing at a memorial service in Inverness.
Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the 93-year-old former MP, MEP, and MSP died last month.
She became Scotland's first SNP female parliamentarian after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967.
Mr Salmond told the service in Inverness Cathedral Mrs Ewing was "the true radical spirit of Scotland".
He added: "Winnie's commitment to Scotland was instinctive, heartfelt, her Scottish nationalism the product of a loving family upbringing even through the turbulence of wartime Scotland.
"Her real achievement was to tilt the axis of Scottish politics, to put Scottish independence on the map and help define it as a positive, forward-looking, internationalist force.
"All that and to have the genius to define it in one single phrase ringing through the years; 'Stop the World - Scotland wants to get on'".
Mr Salmond ended by saying the poet Hugh MacDiarmid had once described Robert Burns as "the true radical spirit of Scotland" and said that is "exactly how we should remember Winnie Ewing".
A second eulogy was given by former Scottish government Health Secretary Alex Neil who said Mrs Ewing had "changed the face of British politics forever".
First Minister Humza Yousaf, Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes all gave readings.
Mr Yousaf earlier told BBC Scotland that Mrs Ewing had been a "colossus of our movement".
He added: "It is actually hard to put into words just what an impact she has had not just on the SNP, the cause of independence but on the country as a whole.
"She is immortalised in our party and our movement."
Other attendees included former Scottish government finance secretaries John Swinney and Derek Mackay, as well as ex-health secretary Jeane Freeman.
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross was also at the service and said that Mrs Ewing had served the Highlands well during her time as a parliamentarian.
He added: "She was a trailblazer not just for the independence movement but also for women in politics."
As well as serving in both the UK and Scottish Parliaments, Mrs Ewing was also a member of the European Parliament from 1975 to 1999, becoming known as Madame Ecosse and being given the title Mother of the European Parliament.
In July 2001, she announced her intention to stand down as a list MSP for the Highlands and Islands ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections.
Mrs Ewing is survived by three children and four grandchildren.