Covid cases force closure of Western Isles hospital ward
A ward at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has been closed to new admissions after it was linked to a number of positive cases of Covid-19.
NHS Western Isles said an incident management team had been established to prevent further spread of the virus within Medical Ward 1.
It has also introduced temporary visiting restrictions.
Until further notice only one designated visitor will be permitted for one visit a day for each inpatient.
Visitors must ensure that they book visits in advance and should wear a face mask.
A health board statement posted online concluded: "Please do not visit under any circumstances if you develop symptoms."
