Man, 85, dies after being hit by motorbike in Highlands
- Published
An 85-year-old man has died after being hit by a motorbike in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the A836 near Invershin in Sutherland after the crash at about 11:30 on Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 49-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said inquiries remained ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.