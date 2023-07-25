Regional airport recovery continues post-pandemic
Passenger numbers at Scottish regional airports have neared pre-Covid pandemic levels, according to Highlands and Islands Airport Ltd (Hial).
Its latest figures show that between April and June, 425,222 people used Hial's airports compared to 385,196 for the same period in 2022/23.
The state-owned company said the numbers represented 87.3% of the level its sites recorded in 2019/20.
Inverness saw the biggest increase - up by 17.6% to 240,631 passengers.
Among Hial's other 10 airports, significant rises in passengers were also seen at Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree.
But the company said there were slight decreases at Stornoway and Sumburgh, while Dundee recorded a drop in passengers from 10,435 to 9,688.
Hial's director of airport operations, George Farquhar, said the overall figures were positive and came ahead of Scotland's "hugely important" tourist season.
He added: "With almost 1.5 million people having passed through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them."
In April, Hial reported passenger numbers had improved over 12 months to March this year.
Lockdown measures in 2020 and 2021 hit airports and the wider aviation industry.
Hial's airports were only open to essential flights, such as NHS passenger transfers and emergencies, before restrictions were later eased.