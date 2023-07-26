Newly-weds scale Skye peak in wedding outfits
A newly-wed couple have celebrated their marriage by climbing Skye's second highest summit in their wedding outfits.
Victoria Forbes and Mark Lyons carried the wedding dress, suit and climbing gear up Sgùrr Dearg.
The keen climbers from the Scottish Borders then donned their wedding outfits to scale the top section, called the Inaccessible Pinnacle.
Their wedding photographer captured the moment before they abseiled back down.
The 986m (3,234ft) high mountain in the Cuillins is topped by an imposing rocky formation, nicknamed the In Pinn.
Mark stressed they would not have attempted the roped climb and abseil descent - and the long walk there and back - if they had not had the skills and appropriate equipment to do so safely.
Portree-based Becy Stabler, of Belle Art Photography, captured the climb for the newly-weds' wedding album.
Victoria and Mark, who got engaged during a trip to north west Africa's Atlas Mountains, had previously climbed Sgùrr Dearg.
They were wed in a ceremony on 17 July close to the mountain and saw an opportunity to rekindle the memory.
Mark, who has been climbing since the 1990s, said: "We were married in Glen Brittle just below the Cuillin mountains and due to our special memories of the original climb we decided to revisit it in our wedding attire the following day.
"Our amazing wedding photographer Becy Stabler accompanied us so we could have photos alongside our wedding photos."
Reaching the In Pinn, which involves rock climbing for the ascent and an abseil back down, meant walking and scrambling over rocky terrain for more than two hours.
Mark said: "On the Inaccessible Pinnacle there was a handful of fellow climbers. The love and all the congratulations that came with this is beautiful and we thank everyone for their best wishes.
"The wedding dress and suit held up well until we had an impromptu swim in the loch sat in Coire Lagan on the walk out."
He added: "The climb would never have happened if we weren't perfectly happy we could do it safely in the conditions that were given and our use of the necessary safety equipment carried.
"We would climb the In Pinn again - but will never repeat it dressed up."
