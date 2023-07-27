Hospital order for man in Inverness petrol bomb attack
A man who was shot after launching lit petrol bombs at police is to remain in hospital, the High Court in Glasgow has heard.
Krzystof Andruczak turned on officers who attended at his Inverness flat on 31 March last year.
The officers were not hurt, but Andruczak caused almost £2m of damage to the block of flats where he stayed.
The high court had previously heard that the 41-year-old was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
At a hearing on Thursday, judge Lord Matthews imposed a compulsion order without limit of time for Andruczak to remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs for treatment.
During last year's incident, Andruczak was wearing a gas mask and camouflage clothing while armed with two knives and a metal chain.
A taser was discharged twice and he was also hit with a rubber bullet but it had no effect.
It was only when he was shot in the leg that he slumped to the ground.
Later, a clean-up of the scene led to the discovery of weapons in the landing of the flats including a crossbow, bayonet, slingshot and hatchet.
Andrusczak had faced a series of charges at a hearing in February this year which included the attempted murder of five police officers, wilful fireraising and assault.
But he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.