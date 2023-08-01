Challenges for rural and remote communities detailed in study
- Published
Falling populations, a lack of affordable housing and high fuel costs are among challenges facing some Scottish rural and remote communities.
Researchers at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) have detailed the problems in a new study.
"Transport poverty" was also an issue, with people relying on their own vehicles due to the absence of affordable alternatives.
Affected areas included the Hebrides, Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway.
According to SRUC, rural areas are communities with less than 3,000 people and they make up 98% of Scotland's landmass and 17% of its population. It said 73 of Scotland's 790 islands were inhabited.
The study, carried out as part of wider work for the Scottish government, found increased costs of homes and fuel in some of these places.
Researchers said there had been a clear trend of significant house price inflation from 2004 to 2021, most notably in the islands and what they termed as very remote mainland areas.
Average property prices had increased by as much as 102%, compared with 71% in urban areas.
The study also suggested high proportions of second and vacant homes was a "persistent" challenge in islands and very remote mainland locations.
In some places more than a third of the housing stock was taken up by second homes.
The number of registered private cars was highest per head of population in mainly rural local authorities, indicating a lack of public transport alternatives.
Researchers also found it was £50 more expensive to fill a 60-litre diesel or unleaded tank in the some of these areas.
Vibrant communities
Other findings included declining populations in parts of Lewis, Caithness, Sutherland and Dumfries and Galloway.
But among the positive findings included growing populations in Skye, Mull, Islay and Jura.
Researchers also said there were vibrant communities with high levels of economic activity.
Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the report would help to inform the government's Rural Delivery Plan, which will set out actions to improve rural economies, housing and repopulation.
She said: "The Scottish government is committed to continuing to build vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rural and island communities, now and for future generations."
Last month, the Centre for Progressive Policy said remote, rural and island communities had been hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.
Its research suggested these areas had already been faced with higher bills for food and fuel.