What is known about Glen Coe's Aonach Eagach ridge?
Glen Coe's Aonach Eagach, the scene of three fatalities at the weekend, is a mountain familiar to most climbers in Scotland.
It is a long ridge above Glen Coe with a series of summits, the highest being 967m (3,172ft) Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh.
Writer and climber Dan Bailey said for those unfamiliar with the terrain, it is like the apex of a giant roof but looks like the blade of a saw.
At its narrowest point, Aonach Eagach has a row of jagged pinnacles.
Mr Bailey said: "It is on the boundary of hillwalking and climbing, it is not a difficult climb but it would be a very difficult day for a hillwalker.
"At its most exciting point it breaks into a series of sharp rocky pinnacles making progress at that stage more akin to mountaineering or rock climbing."
Mr Bailey, who is editor of UKHillwalking.com and has made climbs of Aonach Eagach, added: "You are using your hands and are climbing up and over those pinnacles.
"It is a spectacular and uncompromising location."
Mr Bailey said in summer the ridge was usually tackled without the aid of ropes, but would not speculate on what had happened at the weekend.
He said the deaths of two men and a woman was a shocking and dreadful accident, adding he hoped their families would be given space and privacy at a very difficult time.
David Whalley, a veteran mountaineer and former RAF mountain rescue team leader known in the climbing community by his nickname "Heavy", said conditions could change quickly on Aonach Eagach.
He told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It is one of the best ridges in Scotland. It's a wonderful thing and I have done it quite a few times, and done quite a few rescues on it.
"There are a few tricky bits, with greasy rocks. The weather is always changing - one minute it is clear and the next the mist is down.
"The big problem is if it all goes wrong there are very few places to get off, so you have to keep going or go back the way you came."
Mr Whalley added: "We mustn't forget we are talking about people and grief going on in [families'] lives."
"Mountaineering is wonderful but it is a risk sport and we all live with that when we are out in the mountains."
Mr Whalley also paid tribute to Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.
He added: "The Glencoe is an extremely professional team with a great history.
"They are unpaid volunteers and have to go back to work the next day, but someone has to do it and they do a wonderful job."
What does the name mean?
The name Aonach Eagach means "notched ridge", a refence to its jagged, rocky terrain.
Traversing - crossing - it can take up to nine hours to complete, according to mountaineering guides.
Much of the route involves scrambling - a mountaineering term meaning climbers using their hands to help keep their balance on steep, difficult terrain.
The ridge is popular with keen and experienced climbers and dozens traverse Aonach Eagach safely every year.
But previous deaths in the area have included a 63-year-old woman in September 2014 and a 44-year-old man in July 2016.
Last September, the body of Alan Taylor, from Dundee, was found in a gully near the ridge. The 57-year-old had been missing since September 2021.