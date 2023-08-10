Glen Coe climber named after fatal fall
- Published
A man who was among three climbers who died on Aonach Eagach in Glen Coe has been named.
The bodies of Graham Cox, 60, and two other people were recovered after Police Scotland were alerted at about 21:05 on Saturday.
The 39-year-old man and 64-year-old woman who were with Mr Cox have not yet been named.
A spokesman for Mr Cox's family described him as a "much-loved husband, father, son and brother".
"He is remembered by all as the kindest, loveliest man," he added.
"The family is devastated by his loss and request privacy at this time."
It is believed the three climbers died in a fall while roped together.
Their bodies were recovered by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, with a coastguard helicopter also deployed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and added that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The Aonach Eagach ridge is one of the narrowest in mainland Britain and stretches for six miles on the north side of Glen Coe, climbing to a height of 3,608ft.