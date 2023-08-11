Watchdog to investigate climber deaths on Glen Coe
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed it is working with Police Scotland to investigate three deaths on the Aonach Eagach ridge on Glen Coe.
It is understood that an experienced guide was on the mountain ridge with two people when the accident happened.
The bodies of Graham Cox, 60, and two others were recovered on Sunday, the day after they were reported missing.
The 39-year-old man and 64-year-old woman who were with Mr Cox have not yet been named.
A HSE spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and making inquiries alongside Police Scotland."
The HSE is the enforcing authority for peripatetic mountain guides.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Cox who was described as the "kindest, loveliest man".
The bodies were recovered by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, with a coastguard helicopter also deployed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and added that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The Aonach Eagach ridge is one of the narrowest in mainland Britain and stretches for six miles (9.7km) on the north side of Glen Coe, climbing to a height of 3,608ft (1,100m).
A joint statement issued on behalf of four mountaineering organisations - the Association of Mountaineering Instructors, Mountain Training, Mountaineering Scotland and the British Mountaineering Council - said it was a "heart-breaking event".
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals who were tragically taken from us in this devastating incident," the statement said.
"Out of utmost respect for the families' wishes and due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation we are unable to provide any further comments or details"
But they added: "We would also like to recognise and thank the efforts of the volunteers of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, the RAF Mountain Rescue Team and the Coastguard for what would have been an incredibly difficult call-out."