Police search for teenage hillwalker missing in Highlands
- Published
Police have been searching for a 17-year-old hillwalker missing overnight on a walking trip in the Highlands.
Isaac Johnson set off at lunchtime on Saturday from Glen Moidart in Lochaber. He did not return home and was reported missing at 23:00.
Mountain rescue teams, the coastguard and police are involved in the search.
It is understood he was in the area of a hill called Creag Nan Lochan. He was wearing shorts, a rain jacket, walking boots and carrying an Adidas bag.
Ch Insp Donna Allan said: "Isaac has failed to return home, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"This is an extremely worrying time for his family. There have been no confirmed sightings of him."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland.