Cairngorm funicular shut down for snagging works
The Cairngorm funicular has been shut down temporarily to allow work to be carried out to the railway.
The funicular, the UK's highest railway, reopened to the public in January after being closed for four years due to structural problems.
A 12-month snagging and inspection period has been ongoing since the reopening to fix any minor issues.
Owner Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) said the temporary closure was being done in the interests of safety.
It said the move would allow engineers to ensure parts of the railway were at the required tension.
HIE said: "Everything will be done to return the railway to service as quickly as possible and we will issue updates as soon as the picture becomes clearer."
The Cairngorm Mountain resort, which the funicular provides a link to, remains open as normal.
Opened in 2001 at a cost of £19.5m, the railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.