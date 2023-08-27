Biker dies after A87 motorhome crash
- Published
A 73-year-old biker has died after a collision with a motorhome in the Highlands.
Alexander McCracken was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel at 17:20 on Friday.
Mr McCracken, who was from Coventry, died in hospital on Sunday. The occupants of the van were checked over but did not need hospital treatment.
The crash involved a Triumph motorbike and a Fiat motorhome.
The road was closed for several hours for investigation work, but reopened early on Saturday.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.