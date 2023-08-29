Hillwalker dies after fall on Càrn Mòr Dearg
- Published
A hillwalker has died after falling while on Càrn Mòr Dearg, Britain's ninth highest mountain.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident on the 1,220m (4,003ft) mountain, which is linked by a ridge to Ben Nevis in Fort William, at about 12:30 on Sunday.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.
A spokesman added the man's next of kin had been informed.
