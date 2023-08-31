Dental clinic boss died in Highlands mountain fall
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a dentist from Worcestershire who died in a hillwalking accident in the Highlands at the weekend.
Dr Nathan Turner was on Càrn Mòr Dearg, near Fort William, on Sunday when he fell.
The 66-year-old owned Clent Dental Care in Hagley.
In a message to patients, the practice said it was with "a heavy heart" that it had to inform them of Dr Turner's death.
The clinic said: "He was loved very much by his patients and thoroughly enjoyed his work."
Càrn Mòr Dearg is Britain's ninth highest mountain.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident on the 1,220m (4,003ft) mountain, which is linked by a ridge to Ben Nevis in Fort William, at about 12:30 on Sunday.