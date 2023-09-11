Cause of experienced lorry driver's A9 death 'unknown'
The cause of a lorry driver's fatal crash on the A9 remains unexplained, a sheriff has said.
Gordon Innes, 58, from Invergordon, died after his vehicle collided with the rear of a lorry carrying logs at road works near Alness last April.
Following a fatal accident inquiry (FAI), Sheriff Gary Aitken said Mr Innes may have been distracted or suffered ill-health before the crash.
The FAI heard his lorry had not slowed down as it neared the road works.
Mr Innes was transporting scaffolding to sites in Inverness and Foyers, near Loch Ness, when the accident happened.
Witnesses told the inquiry the lorry did not slow down for traffic that was queuing at a red light.
In his newly-published determination, Mr Aitken said Mr Innes may have been distracted or suffered ill-health of unknown seriousness.
But the sheriff said: "It is neither helpful nor permissible for me to engage in speculation as to the cause of the accident."
The FAI heard that Mr Innes was understood to have been of reasonable health, but had been prescribed a course of medication for high blood pressure shortly before his death.
The inquiry was also told he was regarded as an experienced driver.
Mr Aitken expressed his condolences to Mr Innes' family and friends.
He added: "His death is a tragedy which is no doubt still very keenly felt."