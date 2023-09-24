Body found in search for missing hillwalker on Isle of Skye
A body has been found in the search for hillwalker Francis Johnson, who went missing on the Isle of Skye.
The experienced hillwalker, 74, from Dorset, travelled to the island on 4 September and was last seen at a camping site in Glenbrittle two days later.
Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Mr Johnson's family have been informed.
The body was found by a member of a local mountain rescue team.
Skye Mountain Rescue said a search had taken place on Friday in challenging weather conditions and a larger team resumed efforts on Saturday morning.
It said: "Approximately an hour into our search, a vigilant team member made an observation of unusual objects while scanning the South flank of Sgurr nan Gobhar through binoculars.
"This particular area comprises broken crags and scree slopes, making the observation unexpected given the distance."
The search was a multi-agency effort with help from Stornoway Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland.