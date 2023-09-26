Cairngorm funicular temporary closure prolonged
A temporary shutdown of the UK's highest railway is to last longer than expected, its owners have said.
The Cairngorm funicular was closed on 25 August to resolve snagging issues following a long period of repairs.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) had hoped it would be running again this month, but the date has been pushed back to mid-October.
The railway was closed for four years due to structural problems before reopening to the public in January.
The Cairngorm Mountain resort, which the funicular provides a link to, remains open as normal.
HIE said: "We recognise that this will be disappointing news for visitors to Cairngorm Mountain.
"Safety has to be the first priority and it's vital that the snagging works are not only implemented effectively but also subject to rigorous testing, and these are jobs that can't be rushed."
Opened in 2001 at a cost of £19.5m, the railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain, near Aviemore.
The Scottish government provided £16m towards the £25m cost of fixing the railway after structural problems shut it down in September 2018.