FAI to examine fish farm worker's death in Highlands
A fish farm worker's death in the Highlands is to be examined by a fatal accident inquiry (FAI).
Clive Hendry, 58, was crushed as he tried to move from a moving work boat to a salmon feed barge near Kyle of Lochalsh in February 2020.
In May his employer Mowi Scotland was fined more than £800,000 after admitting to health and safety breaches.
Mr Hendry's partner Catriona Lockhart had been calling for an FAI.
A preliminary hearing is set for 27 October at Inverness Sheriff Court.
The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death and if any reasonable precautions could have been taken.
The court heard the company had failed to provide risk assessments, maintain a system of work and failed to provide supervision.
Mowi Scotland said the practices involved in the accident on Loch Alsh on 18 February 2020 were no longer used.
Mr Hendry, an assistant manager, died after stepping through an open gate on the boat to a ladder on the barge in a practice known as a touch and go transfer.
He was struck by the boat and ended up in the water.
A technician on Sea Cap grabbed Mr Hendry's lifejacket to try and stop him from falling into the loch, but he slipped out of the jacket and into the water.
He was submerged for about 20 seconds before being rescued.
Despite the efforts of colleagues, emergency services and medical staff, Mr Hendry could not be resuscitated.