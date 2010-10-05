The Fishermen's Mission is to close five centres in Scotland and replace them with new modern facilities.

Existing buildings in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Scrabster, Mallaig and Eyemouth will shut within five years.

The mission, which provides support, refuge and pastoral care to seafarers, said they were too expensive to maintain.

The organisation said the savings would also allow new centres to be opened in Campbeltown, Pittenweem and Oban.