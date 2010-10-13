Image caption Local residents handed over letters of support to Vattenfall

Letters of support for a wind turbine project have been handed over in a bid to encourage the backing of Aberdeenshire Council.

Representatives of 280 people in the Huntly area met with wind farm developer Vattenfall and called on the council to approve the scheme.

The proposed 18-turbine wind farm would be situated in Clashindarroch Forest near Huntly.

A final decision for the proposal is expected in November.

Supporter Phyllis Goodall said: "This is the type of project that we all must support in order to combat the impact of climate change. We hope that our petition demonstrates the strength of feeling and support which exists in this area for the project."

Vattenfall said it was "delighted" at the show of support.