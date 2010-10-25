Image caption The decision of Jim Brown (centre) delighted owner Denise Anderson (right)

Two Shetland bars have been selected to star in a new movie.

Aberdeen-based director Jim Brown is producing Between Weathers and launched a search to find a bar he hopes to make as famous as Local Hero's Pennan Inn.

Four were shortlisted, with the Pierhead in Voe being selected as the main bar. The Lounge in Lerwick will also play a role in the film.

The Spiggie Hotel in Dunrossness and The Mid Brae Inn in Brae were the two to miss out.

Mr Brown said: "The Pierhead - as soon as I turned the corner I thought 'this is it'.

"It's got so much character, and the atmosphere is great inside and outside.

"We also need an urban bar and the one that stood out was The Lounge, it's a fantastic bar."

Delighted Pierhead owner Denise Anderson, 41, said: "It's so exciting, I cannot believe it, I am so happy.

"I think it will really put us on the map."

'Fantastic compliment'

She added: "I would like to thank everybody who nominated us."

Between Weathers is described as a modern-day David and Goliath story on Shetland.

Mr Brown said: "Everyone keeps talking about it as Local Hero for the 21st Century, which is a fantastic compliment.

"It's about depopulation on an island, and the power of the internet."

The Pennan Inn in Aberdeenshire - and the village's red phone box - became recognised after Bill Forsyth's classic 1983 film starring Burt Lancaster.

Carol McGregor, Scottish Hollywood star Ewan McGregor's mother, was recently named as an executive producer for Between Weathers.

More information on the film - in which locals have already been cast and others are being sought - is available on its website.