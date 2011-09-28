Image caption Mondi Aberdeen is based in the city's Bucksburn area

An Aberdeen industrial bags plant could close, it has been announced, with fears for dozens of jobs.

Mondi said it was entering into consultations with unions over the proposed closure of its operations in Bucksburn.

The company said its rented premises had been sold and the new owner was ending the agreement.

Union officials from Unite said it could result in the loss of up to 68 jobs, which would be "devastating".

Unite's Wullie Wallace told BBC Scotland: "There are a lot of jobs at stake.

"I think it's another instance of traditional-type jobs disappearing. Some of the people there have considerable service and it's going to very difficult for them.

"We would be looking to have dialogue with the company and look at all the alternatives to closure."

He said the premises was on the site of a proposed housing development.