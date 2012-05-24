Image caption Nat Fraser is accused of murdering his wife Arlene back in 1998

Police investigating the disappearance of Moray woman Arlene Fraser noticed tensions between her husband and other members of her family, a murder trial has heard.

Nat Fraser, 53, denies murdering his 33-year-old wife, who vanished from New Elgin in 1998.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he appeared "chatty", but Mrs Fraser's relatives were worried.

Temporary Sergeant Cara Paterson said there was an "atmosphere".

She said she was asked to sit in Mrs Fraser's home to keep a record of any phone calls in and out of the house.

The family were upset and worried, she said.

"How did that compare with Fraser?" asked Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting.

She replied: "As far as I can recollect he seemed reasonably cheery, for want of a better word."

Closing stages

Questioned by defence QC John Scott, the witness agreed that "chatty" might be more accurate than cheery.

She also agreed she did not know Mr Fraser and did not know how he might react in such a situation.

The trial is expected to move into its closing stages on Friday, after the defence case closed on Thursday.

Judge Lord Bracadale told the eight women and seven men of the jury he expected to be asking them to consider their verdict on Tuesday.

It is alleged Mr Fraser strangled his wife or murdered her "by other means to the prosecutor unknown".

He claims that if his wife was murdered, the man responsible could be Hector Dick.