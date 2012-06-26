Aberdeen care home staff did not know bathing details
- Published
Staff at an Aberdeen care home did not know if a resident had bathed or showered for a month, an inspection has found.
The Care Inspectorate also discovered wounds were not being assessed or managed appropriately at Bucksburn Care Home and there was confusion over medication.
A report said standards had slipped due to a lack of a permanent manager.
It followed an unannounced inspection in May.
Owners Four Seasons Health Care said in a statement: "The wellbeing and comfort of residents is our priority and we regret that in this instance the quality of care provided by Bucksburn Care Home fell short of the standards we usually deliver and that our residents are entitled to expect.
"We have accepted the observations made by the Care Inspectorate officers and have been addressing them as a matter of urgency.
"We have in place a comprehensive improvement plan and have been implementing it in consultation with the local authority and believe we are making good progress."