Baby Alexis Matheson's Aberdeen murder review report expected
- Published
The results of a review into the death of a six-week-old baby murdered in Aberdeen are due to be published later this week, BBC Scotland has learned.
Mark Simpson denied murdering his then-girlfriend's daughter Alexis Matheson by assaulting her in 2007.
A jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict at the High Court in Aberdeen in 2010 and Simpson was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
The review was ordered in February last year, and the report is due on Friday.
The review has been headed up by Howard Llewellyn, the chief officer of Tayside community justice authority.
He has been reporting to the north east of Scotland child protection committee, having been asked to establish the facts about individual and agency contacts with the child to learn any lessons and make recommendations.
Simpson was found guilty in November 2010 of the murder of baby Alexis by shaking her to death, having denied murder by assaulting her between 18 November and 9 December 2007.
He had lived in Aberdeen with the baby's mother Ilona Sheach.
The Crown had urged the jury to convict Simpson for his "wicked recklessness".
However, the defence argued there was no sufficient corroborating evidence to say he even assaulted the baby.
Judge Lord Uist had told Simpson: "The pain and agony which baby Alexis must have suffered as a result of the injuries which you inflicted upon her are unthinkable."
He called for a fatal accident inquiry.