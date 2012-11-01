Fresh First Aberdeen bus pay dispute talks go to Acas
- Published
Fresh talks between bus company First Aberdeen and union leaders are getting under way at conciliation service Acas in a bid to settle a dispute over pay.
It comes after a new pay deal was turned down by drivers and cleaners who are members of the Unite union.
Unite has criticised a 1.5% offer, which was put forward in return for changes to driving shifts.
However, First said the pay offer was fair and urged the union not to disrupt passengers in the run-up to Christmas.
The discussions in Aberdeen are scheduled to last two days.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.