Fresh First Aberdeen bus pay dispute talks go to Acas

Fresh talks between bus company First Aberdeen and union leaders are getting under way at conciliation service Acas in a bid to settle a dispute over pay.

It comes after a new pay deal was turned down by drivers and cleaners who are members of the Unite union.

Unite has criticised a 1.5% offer, which was put forward in return for changes to driving shifts.

However, First said the pay offer was fair and urged the union not to disrupt passengers in the run-up to Christmas.

The discussions in Aberdeen are scheduled to last two days.

