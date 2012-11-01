RAF Lossiemouth personnel returning from Afghanistan
More than 150 RAF Lossiemouth personnel are due to return to their home base in Moray following a six-month tour of duty in Afghanistan.
The troops are specialists in guarding airfields and were involved in a major firefight with Taliban insurgents who attacked Camp Bastion in September.
It left two US marines and 14 of the attackers dead.
The troops fly home to the base on Thursday night to be met by their families.
A homecoming parade is planned for Elgin next week.
