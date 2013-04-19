Man killed in Aberdeenshire crash named as Kenneth Moir
- Published
A 60-year-old man who was killed in a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.
Kenneth Moir, from Turriff, died in the collision on the A947 Towie to St Katherines road, north of Fyvie, at about 13:25 on Friday.
Fire and rescue crews helped remove Mr Moir from his vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man aged 45 was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is not known.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which involved a silver Toyota Rav4 and a black Kia Sportage, to contact them.
Sgt Steve Milne, of Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
"Initial inquiries suggest that they were travelling in opposite directions before colliding. At the time of the collision, driving conditions were very good and it is vital that we piece together what has happened."
Firefighters helped to free the men from the vehicles. The road was closed for five hours.