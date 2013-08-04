A man who carried out an armed robbery at a newsagent in Aberdeen is being hunted by police.

He entered Icon Stores in George Street at about 17:00 on Saturday, threatened staff with a weapon and stole a three figure sum of money.

He then made off on a blue bicycle. He is described as about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket.

Police said no-one was injured, but staff had been shaken by the incident.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information that may help with their inquiries to contact them.