Image caption Bramble Brae Primary is one of the schools involved

A public consultation into the potential closure of schools in Aberdeen is under way.

Under the proposals, Bramble Brae and Quarryhill would shut, with a new campus being created.

There are also plans to close Middlefield and Glashieburn schools - with a new amalgamated school being created at Glashieburn.

The consultation, which will run until 11 October, will include a number of public meetings.