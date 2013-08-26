Public consultation on Aberdeen school closures begins
A public consultation into the potential closure of schools in Aberdeen is under way.
Under the proposals, Bramble Brae and Quarryhill would shut, with a new campus being created.
There are also plans to close Middlefield and Glashieburn schools - with a new amalgamated school being created at Glashieburn.
The consultation, which will run until 11 October, will include a number of public meetings.