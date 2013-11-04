NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Twelve charged in Fraserburgh weekend clampdown

  • 4 November 2013

Twelve people have been charged after extra police officers targeted anti-social behaviour in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

The officers were deployed on patrols in the town centre on Friday and Saturday.

Charges related to assault, drink-driving, motoring offences, breach of the peace, and urinating in public.

Police Scotland said the operation was in response to the concerns of local residents.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites