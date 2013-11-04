Twelve charged in Fraserburgh weekend clampdown
- 4 November 2013
Twelve people have been charged after extra police officers targeted anti-social behaviour in Fraserburgh at the weekend.
The officers were deployed on patrols in the town centre on Friday and Saturday.
Charges related to assault, drink-driving, motoring offences, breach of the peace, and urinating in public.
Police Scotland said the operation was in response to the concerns of local residents.