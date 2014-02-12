Man, 17, due for court after Ladbrokes robbery in Aberdeen
- 12 February 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged after an Aberdeen bookmakers was robbed, police have said.
The incident happened at Ladbrokes in Rousay Drive in the Mastrick area of the city shortly before 20:30 on Monday.
Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man had been charged.
A spokeswoman said the teenager was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.