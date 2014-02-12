NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man, 17, due for court after Ladbrokes robbery in Aberdeen

  • 12 February 2014

A teenager has been charged after an Aberdeen bookmakers was robbed, police have said.

The incident happened at Ladbrokes in Rousay Drive in the Mastrick area of the city shortly before 20:30 on Monday.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man had been charged.

A spokeswoman said the teenager was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

