Man rescued from Waverley Hotel fire in Peterhead
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a hotel in Aberdeenshire.
The blaze broke out at the Waverley Hotel in Peterhead at about 04:15.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the man was rescued from the third floor of the hotel. He was thought to be suffering from smoke inhalation.
A total of 35 firefighters tackled the blaze which started in the basement of the building.
The cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious.
The town's St Andrew Street later re-opened.
Have you taken pictures - still or moving - of this fire? Send them to the BBC Scotland news website at newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk
Please ensure when filming or photographing an incident that you make your safety and the safety of others a priority.
If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions.