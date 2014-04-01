New Aberdeen City Council chief executive 'to be paid £144,000'
- Published
Aberdeen City Council's next chief executive is set to be paid more than £140,000 a year.
Current chief executive Valerie Watts announced last month she was leaving to take up an NHS post.
A report to a panel created to find her successor says the salary will be £144,685, with a full relocation package available should the successful candidate be from outside the area.
Ms Watts is remaining in her post until June.
An executive recruitment agency will advertise the role, with a shortlist of candidates being drawn up by 29 April.
Interviews will take place on 8 May.
The panel is also expected to agree arrangements for interim cover if no candidate is in place by the time Ms Watts leaves.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.