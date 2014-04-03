Aberdeen 'brothel claim' women freed
Three women who were due court in connection with allegations of keeping a brothel in Aberdeen city centre have been freed.
Police Scotland said a search warrant was executed at the address in Dee Street on Tuesday.
The three women - aged 25, 39 and 48 - were reported to the procurator fiscal.
A Crown Office spokesman said they were liberated from custody pending further investigation and did not appear in court.
