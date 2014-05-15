Teenagers charged over gnome thefts in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of a large number of garden gnomes in Aberdeenshire.
A total of 33 gnomes and garden ornaments were recovered last month.
Police Scotland said two 18-year-old men would be reported to the procurator fiscal.
A number of gnomes have still to be reclaimed and police renewed an appeal for the owners to come forward.
