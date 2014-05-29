Warning over 'health cold callers' targeting elderly in Aberdeenshire
- Published
A warning has been issued about cold callers targeting the elderly while claiming to represent local health care teams in Aberdeenshire.
The callers say they have intimate knowledge of specific medical history.
They then visit and try to sell a variety of medical aids, such as adjustable beds or chairs.
Trading Standards manager Wilma Urquhart said: "This kind of activity is cynically targeted at the most vulnerable residents."
She said: "Our advice is never to give out details to anyone who calls you unexpectedly - whether by telephone or by coming to your door.
"And never let anyone inside your home if they call unexpectedly, until you are satisfied they are who they say they are.
"We also advise that you don't buy from cold callers, but instead get a number of quotes and take time to consider any prospective purchase."