Aberdeen bypass: Preferred bidder named as Connect Roads
The preferred bidder for the Aberdeen bypass has been named.
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) was first given the green light by Scottish ministers in 2009 but was delayed by legal action.
Connect Roads - comprising Balfour Beatty, Galliford Try (Morrison Construction) and Carillion - has been unveiled as the preferred bidder.
The £745m project comprises the bypass and making the Balmedie to Tipperty stretch of the A90 a dual carriageway.
Work on the bypass is expected to be completed by the spring of 2018.
Transport Minister Keith Brown, who made the announcement, said: "This is great news for the people of Aberdeen and the north-east."
The leaders of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils also welcomed the news.
