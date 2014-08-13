Youths reported over Bon Accord Baths fire in Aberdeen
Three teenagers are to be reported over a fire at Aberdeen's historic Bon Accord Baths.
Police Scotland said one boy of 14 and two aged 15 would be reported to the Children's Reporter.
The fire broke out at about 21:00 on Thursday 7 August. Two fire engines were called out.
Campaigners have been trying to reopen the art deco baths on Justice Mill Lane, which closed in 2008 because of council budget cuts.
Aberdeen City Council earlier said the fire, in the shallow end of the pool, did not cause excessive damage.
PC Adam Mellis said: "Three youths will now be reported in relation to the fire at Bon Accord Baths. I am grateful to the public who provided information."
