Police investigate man's death in Aberdeen
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man in the Aberdeen suburb of Peterculter.
Officers said they were alerted to concern for a man in the Coronation Road area at about 22:00 on Monday.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died.
Police said an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances of his death.
