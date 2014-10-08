NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

NHS Grampian consultants to approach Scottish government over staffing

  • 8 October 2014
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Image caption NHS Grampian previously admitted "staffing challenges".

Consultants will put concerns about staffing shortages and patient safety at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary directly to the Scottish government.

They held a meeting in the city on Tuesday night to discuss a number of issues, particularly relating to the situation in the emergency department.

The health board last week board announced a £2m investment in ARI frontline services.

NHS Grampian previously said it had been facing "staffing challenges".

