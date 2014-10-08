NHS Grampian consultants to approach Scottish government over staffing
Consultants will put concerns about staffing shortages and patient safety at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary directly to the Scottish government.
They held a meeting in the city on Tuesday night to discuss a number of issues, particularly relating to the situation in the emergency department.
The health board last week board announced a £2m investment in ARI frontline services.
NHS Grampian previously said it had been facing "staffing challenges".