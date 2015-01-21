Gas leak in North Sea off Aberdeen probed
A gas leak in the North Sea is being investigated.
Shell said it appeared to have happened at subsea infrastructure near its Curlew floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
The incident happened about 130 miles off Aberdeen on Monday night.
Specialist divers have been called in. Shell said all personnel were safe, and there were no plans to take staff off the Curlew.
WWF Scotland director Lang Banks said the incident highlighted the dangers posed daily by oil and gas operations in the North Sea.
He said: "Given the big challenges facing the oil and gas industry right now, it's more important that ever that they do not take their eye off the ball when it comes to protecting people or the environment."
